How To Get BMW M3 GTR in Need For Speed Unbound

Players that are hoping to get behind the wheel of one of the more of the most iconic Need For Speed vehicles are salivating at the chance to get their hands on the iconic BMW M3 GTR. However, while it is available in Need For Speed Unbound, many players are not sure what they must do to finally unlock it.

Thankfully, there are a few different ways to ensure that this vehicle will have a comfortable resting place inside the walls of Rydell’s Rides. They’ll need to make sure their driving skills are up to par because the mission that unlocks this vehicle is one of the tensest in the game.

How To Get the Most Wanted BMW M3 In Need For Speed Unbound

Players will need to continue through the story, waiting for Yaz to let the player know that she has a final vehicle to liberate from Alec. The mission Yaz High Heat Delivery will show on the left side of the screen, and players will need to either accept the mission or deny it. Players will want to accept this mission by pressing up on the d-pad, and the path will be automatically set.

Once players have arrived, they will see the fabled BMW M3 GTR awaiting them, and parking next to it will allow gamers the chance to start this mission. Once inside, while nostalgia may be overflowing, players will need to punch the gas and get moving to avoid the plethora of police that are swarming their location.

Hopefully, you have plenty of safe houses unlocked, as you’ll need to get gone from that specific location once the car has been delivered. However, it is permanently unlocked after that point, and players will be able to get behind the wheel at any point. Gamers may have already bought another car that can outperform this mythical beast, but at the end of the day, it feels good to have this car once more.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022