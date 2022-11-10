How to Get Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok poses significant threats through the main story, and to survive, Kratos and Atreus will need some sturdy gear. The enemies progressively get more challenging as you make it toward the end game, so that is why crafting becomes essential. Crafting boils down to collecting resources found in the nine realms, and while some are scarce, others can be found quite frequently. Dwarven Steel is one of those resources that can be found everywhere, but there is a catch. This is how you find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

It is important to note that Dwarven Steel is a late-game resource and can only be obtainable once you have made it to the realm of Alfheim. In this realm, you will obtain Vultures Gold treasure map and other treasure maps, which will provide you access to Dwarven Steel and various other loots.

Dwarven Steel is easy to find as it is a generic resource once you have made it past the point in the story mentioned above. You can find this resource in destroyable chests, coffins, red chests, and just by killing enemies along the main path. If you have enough Hacksilver, you can even purchase Dwarven Steel from the shop, making it one of the most accessible resources to get your hands on.

Now that you understand how to obtain Dwarven Steel, it is time to find other resources that may be rare. These include Dragon Tooth, Petrified Bone, and Bonded Leather. These resources will provide you with new ways to craft at the shop and can even lead you to acquire some of the most substantial armor sets in the game. You will need these powerful armor sets to protect you against the enemy’s deadliest attacks as you progress into the end-game.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022