How to Get Ecliptic Distaff in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Image: Bungie

The Ecliptic Distaff is the ritual weapon for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. This Glaive comes straight from the armory of Mara Sov, the Awoken Queen, and bears the mark of the Queensguard. This Void Glaive drops with some really interesting perks, but how do you get your hands on this weapon?

Acquiring the Ecliptic Distaff in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Since it’s the ritual weapon for this season, the Ecliptic Distaff can be found on the reward track for all three ritual vendors at the Tower. The three vendors in question are Commander Zavala, Lord Shaxx, and Drifter. To get this weapon, you will need to hit rank 16 with each one of them.

How to Easily Rank Up With Every Ritual Vendor in Destiny 2?

To rank up with these three ritual vendors, all you need to do is complete ritual playlist activities. For Commander Zavala, you will need to complete Vanguard playlist activities including Nightfalls and Strikes. For Lord Shaxx, you will need to complete Crucible matches, and in order to rank up with Drifter, you will need to complete Gambit matches.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Given that the season has just gone live, the rank progression for each of these vendors will be slightly slow. If you want to get your hands on this Void Glaive easily, all you need to do is complete the playlist activities when the bonus rank modifier is active for each of the ritual activities. When the bonus ranks modifier is active, you will get additional rank points for successfully completing a ritual activity. Moreover, if you continuously play a specific ritual activity, you will end up with a streak. This also gives you a minor rank point boost, which maxes out at five consecutive activity completions.

Related: How to Use Loadouts in Destiny 2

This bonus will be active as long as you keep playing that specific ritual activity. For example, if you keep playing Vanguard Strikes, you will receive a minor boost in your rank points after you’ve completed five Strikes. At this point, if you start a Crucible match, you will lose your Strike streak, but you’ll start a new Crucible streak. So it’s recommended that you complete the rank track with one vendor before moving on to the next.

The Ascendant Scepter is the new seasonal artifact for the Season of Defiance. Here’s how you can get this artifact. Bungie has also introduced a brand new Exotic Strand Sidearm known as the Final Warning, making it the first Strand Exotic weapon. Here are some Strand builds that go well with this Exotic!

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023