How to Get Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gift-giving plays a considerable part in Disney Dreamlight Valley; whether you’re trying to increase your friendship with certain characters or have an excess of delicious meals on your hands, there’s always a reason to share your appreciation for fellow valley-dwellers. However, nothing is as exciting as receiving a lovingly wrapped present, and as the festive season rolls into the valley, there’s never been a better time to perfect your wrapping skills than right now. But, finding the perfect Festive Wrapping Paper can be a challenge for players, so read on to find out how you can make your presents picture-perfect with some paper.

Where To Find Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Festive Wrapping paper is part of the Ho Ho Ho Quest, so it’s essential for every player to find should they want to complete the holiday quests within the game, however since there are many realms to explore within Disney Dreamlight Valley, it can be challenging to know where to start. Luckily, this item on spawns in The Plaza, so you’ll have to check in each day to see if you can track it down. There’s no way to pinpoint exactly where the sheets of paper spawn each day, so keep wandering around the plaza and focus on the area around Scrooge’s shop to find all ten sheets.

Unfortunately, Festive Wrapping Paper only spawns twice a day, so you will need to wait a few days before completing the quest and collecting all ten sheets. But as soon as you have collected all ten sheets, you’ll be able to craft the four gifts required for the quest and wrap them nicely before handing them out as the final mission to complete the quest. So, even though this quest is remarkably time-consuming and you need to wait five days before completing it, sometimes it’s fun to play Santa, and your valley folk are more than thankful for your gifts!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022