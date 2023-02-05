It can be very easy to fall into the world of Fortnite and indulge in all the possible skins you get from either the Battle Pass, Fortnite Crew subscriptions, premium bundles, or whatever is in the store rotation. For those who want to take the true free-to-play path of the game and snag a few freebies on the way, is it possible? Can you get free skins in Fortnite, and if so, how?

Is it Possible to Get Free Skins in Fortnite?

Despite being a free-to-play game that does encourage you to buy V-bucks, you can, in fact, get skins for free in the game. There are a few ways to do so, but it won’t necessarily be right away either.

How to Get Free Skins in Fortnite

If you play the game extensively without paying any money, you can make up to 300 V-bucks per season. A season takes around 10 to 12 weeks so after a maximum of 36 weeks— or 8 months, you’re at 900 V-bucks. Once you hit the fourth consecutive season, you can earn V-Bucks early on, putting you at 1,000.

Skin prices will vary based on rarity, style options, or if they are a part of a bundle or not. If that seems pretty steep for you, there is always an option to buy the current season’s Battle Pass. Once you buy the pass for 950 V-bucks, you will make a return of 1,500 if you fully complete it. That means you will receive an additional 550 V-bucks.

Let’s say you get that 1,500 from a completed Battle Pass. You buy the next one and have 550 left over. After the second season of receiving that amount, you’ll have a total of 1,100 additional V-bucks. Now by two completed seasons, you will have enough to buy non-BP-related skins if you wish, unless you want to keep stacking the earnings until you can buy a bundle like the recently released Kid LAROI skin.

Other than getting free V-bucks by playing, you can also be on the lookout for when events come out. Such events include last year’s Winterfest where you were able to get two free Christmas-themed skins. While some will be more catered around certain holidays, there are the occasional random events.

Lastly, if you are a subscriber of any tier of PlayStation Plus, you will be able to receive the occasional free PlayStation-themed skins and other items in-game.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2023