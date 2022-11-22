How to Get Skirnir’s Gambanteinn in God of War Ragnarok

Skirnir’s Gambanteinn is a rare crafting material in God of War Ragnarok, and players can only find it at the end of a favor quest. It is used to craft the Hilt of Angrvadall, which is one of the relics for the Collectors trophy. Completionists trying to see everything the game offers will want to complete The Desert Door favor quest within the Forbidden Sands region in Alfheim. This guide will show you the exact location of the favor and what you can expect to face on this challenge.

Where to Find Skirnir’s Gambanteinn

It is important to note that The Desert Door favor will only become accessible if players have completed the favor Freyr’s Gift. Once that is taken care of, the next step is to search for two keys in the Forbidden Sands region of Alfheim, and afterward, The Desert Door will automatically start. Below are the locations of the two keys and can be found on top of the purple sands with rocks inside.

First key

Second key

Defeat the Gravel Belly Boss

Progress through the short quest in the image below; at the end of it, you will encounter a boss named Gravel Belly. This big boss can present quite a challenge, but with the right timing and blocking can be taken down fairly quickly.

Once the boss is defeated, it will drop Skirnir’s Gambanteinn. Sometimes loot can be hard to spot, so if you forget to pick it up, don’t worry; it will also appear in the blue chest at any blacksmith you come across. Finding this crafting material is the first step toward making the Relic for the Collector trophy.

Complete the Relic

The second step takes more exploring, as you will need to find all the Lost Pages to make the Hilt of Angrvadall. Players can discover four pages within the Realms, so feel free to do some research to find the exact locations of each.

If you are making your way towards collecting everything in God of War Ragnarok, make sure to check out our thorough guides with images of the map to help you out. These include all Family Crests, Tributes to Freyr, All Things Left Behind, and Mystical Heirloom locations!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022