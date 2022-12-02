How to Get the ASAP Rocky Horn in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound features a wide array of customization items for your car, but one novelty horn stands above the rest. Rapper ASAP Rocky is prominently featured throughout Need for Speed Unbound, even releasing a new single as the main theme of the game and having his own custom car for players to unlock. However, the best part of ASAP Rocky’s inclusion is the legendary ASAP horn that can be equipped on any of Need for Speed Unbound’s cars. It’s not clear how to unlock the horn at first glance though, so here’s what you need to do to add some ASAP Rocky flair to your car in Need for Speed Unbound.

How to Get the ASAP Rocky Horn in NFS Unbound

The ASAP Rocky horn costs $2,000 to unlock, but you cannot use it until you progress further into the story. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the ASAP horn until the very end of Need for Speed Unbound when you complete the mission to unlock ASAP Rocky’s custom Mercedes 190-E at the end of the game. This race has a whopping $64,000 buy-in price and the reward is just listed as a B-Tier vehicle, so most players are skipping over it without realizing it’s the ASAP Rocky race.

Once you win the race and add the car to your collection, you will be able to purchase the ASAP horn at a safehouse. It only costs $2,000 and you’ll likely have way more cash saved up by the time you unlock it, so the price tag shouldn’t bother you. The horn can be used on any car you own, not just ASAP Rocky’s Mercedes 190-E, so put it on your favorite car and enjoy!

Need for Speed Unbound is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022