How to Get the Dark Link Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Among the wide array of epic enemies the many Link iterations faced throughout The Legend of Zelda series, Dark Link is without a doubt the mightiest. After all, you can sometimes be your biggest enemy. But did you know that you can actually get the Dark Link armor set in Tears of the Kingdom? Now, here’s how to get the Dark Link set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get All The Dark Link Armor Pieces in Zelda TOTK

Differently from the other iconic armor sets present in the game, like the Twilight Princess and the Skyward Sword ones, you can get all the pieces of the Dark Link set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by exchanging Poes with any of the game’s Bargainer Statues.

It’s important to point out that, although the Dark Tunic will be available for purchase after you interact with one statue, we were only able to unlock the Trousers and the Hood for purchase after interacting with four and then with all six of them respectivelly.

How Much Does the Dark Link Set Cost?

Overall, you will be able to get the full Dark Link set by exchanging 650 Poes (150 for the Dark Tunic, 200 for the Dark Trousers, and 300 for the Dark Hood). In order to get the amount fast, don’t forget to check out The Easiest Way to Farm Poe in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

All Bargainer Statue Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Apart from the first statue, which can be found on Lookout Landing (in the room Josha will be in), all other Bargainer Statues can be found in the Depths.

More specifically, you can find the five remaining statues north of Akinatanis Lightroot, east of Usukaz Lightroot, on the Great Abandoned Central Mine, north of Atakijat Lioghtroot, and on the vicinity of Yisuayam Lightroot, respectivelly.

You can check out the exact location of all the Bargainer Statues featured in the Dephts in the map below.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023