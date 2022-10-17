In true Genshin Impact fashion, the arrival of the deserted portion of Sumeru featured the debut of new types of enemies, a wide array of treasures, and new quests, all of which are paired up with a wide array of standard and secret in-game achievements. With that said, among the new achievements, The King of Four Lands can be both one of the most straightforward and demanding. But how can you unlock the achievement? Now, to answer that and more and to allow you to get all of the Primogems that come with unlocking new achievements in the game, here’s how to get The King of Four Lands achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to Get The King of Four Lands Achievement in Genshin Impact

In order to unlock The King of Four Lands Achievement in Genshin Impact, all you need o do is successfully solve the puzzles featured on the four transparent ruins located in Hypostyle Desert, more specifically around the area surrounding the Mausoleum of King Deshret. With that said, although you will be given the location of all ruins as part of the Old Notes and New Friends series of chests, you don’t need to take part in the quest to solve the puzzles.

You can check out the location of all Transparent Ruins in Genshin Impact below:

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.