Player titles are one of the fun additions introduced in Overwatch 2, and the Stalwart Hero is arguably one of the best titles to display under your name. Like other “Lifetime” titles, the Stalwart Hero title requires a lot of dedication and hard work to achieve. Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you get the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2. Here’s how to get the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2!

How to Unlock the Stalwart Hero Title in Overwatch 2

To get the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2, you need to win 250 matches of any mode in the game. Whether it’s Quick Play, Competitive, or any other game mode, you’ll need to become proficient in each one to unlock this title. Learn the maps, heroes, and strategies for each game mode, and practice as much as possible.

While winning 250 matches may take a long time, eventually, you can unlock this title if you keep playing the game. A good team composition is one of the most important things to remember to win matches, given that having a balanced team that can work together can create a powerful synergy during battles. Therefore, try to pick a hero that can complement or catch up with your team.

Other than that, you also need to work on your individual skills. As with any other title, playing well and consistently is key to getting the Stalwart Hero title. Work on your aim, positioning, and game sense, and strive to become the best player you can be.

Finally, you need to be patient. The Stalwart Hero title isn’t something you can get overnight, but you’ll be able to unlock it eventually. Remember that getting the Stalwart Hero title is only the beginning of getting other Lifetime titles in the game. Once you have reached the 250 games won mark, you’ll be able to work on these titles:

Tenacious Hero – can be unlocked by winning 750 times in any game mode.

– can be unlocked by winning 750 times in any game mode. Unrelenting Hero – can be unlocked by winning 1,750 times in any game mode.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023