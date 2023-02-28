Image: Endnight Games

From gathering logs, and being your personal lookout, to surprising you with his building abilities, Kelvin is truly a companion like no other in Sons of the Forest. However, there might come a time when Kelvin gets heavily injured during your journey, given that he is still a human, after all. When that happens, you’ll need to heal him because there’s no way of reviving him if he dies unless you’re willing to make some adjustments to the game’s files. To prevent him from disappearing forever, ensure you know how to heal Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

How Do You Heal Kelvin in Sons of the Forest?

Lucky for you, healing Kelvin is a piece of cake. To heal Kelvin, you just need to move over to him and hold down the action button, which should be “E” on your keyboard. This will cause a prompt to appear, and you can select it to restore his health. Keep pressing down the button until he is fully healed, and he should be good to go.

That’s all you need to do to heal Kelvin in Sons of the Forest. You don’t need to gather resources, food, or anything to top up his health. Just get close to him and hold your action button. Unfortunately, some players have been reporting a bug that prevents them from doing so, causing Kelvin to bleed out and die. If this happens, you can edit the game’s files to bring him back, although you’ll need to back up your files first just in case something goes wrong.

In general, you’ll want to really be careful of where you bring him around. Make sure to keep an eye on his health and make sure that he is healed as often as possible. This will ensure that he can survive various threats in the game. Since Kelvin can’t be given a weapon to fight or defend himself, it’s best to tell him to take a break and go idle when you’re out in a dangerous area, which will cause him to stay where you leave him.

