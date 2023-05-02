How to Learn Force Abilities in Fortnite – Rift Gate Locations

Image: Epic Games / Lucasfilm

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Epic Games has launched the Find the Force event in Fortnite — available May 2 through May 23, 2023. By completing themed quests, players can earn Galactic Reputation, which unlocks free cosmetics, including a Clone Trooper Outfit and even the legendary Sith Lord Darth Maul on the optional Premium Reward Track.

One Find the Force Quest tasks the player with learning Force abilities at Rift gates in different matches. Don’t worry; you won’t need to spend a month on Dagobah to master the Force — all you need is this guide, which details how to find Rift Gates, learn Force abilities, and even obtain your own Lightsaber in the process.

What Are Rift Gates in Fortnite?

During Fortnite’s Find the Force event, players can find holograms of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul. Talking to them will open a Rift Gate your character will automatically walk through. After a brief cutscene, you’ll walk out a Jedi (or Sith) master, Lightsaber in hand.

After using a Rift Gate, you can use a specific Force ability while using a Lightsaber, depending on which character you spoke to — Force Pull from Anakin, Force Push from Obi-Wan, and Force Throw from Darth Maul. The color of the Lightsaber you emerge from the rift with will also match your chosen master.

How to Find Rift Gates and Learn Force Abilities in Fortnite

Rift Gates and their accompanying Holograms spawn randomly throughout the Island during each match. When a Rift Gate becomes available, its location will be marked on the map with a colored Lightsaber icon matching the respective character.

To learn a Force ability, simply approach and talk to the hologram as you would an NPC. Rather than spend years honing your skills, these iconic Star Wars characters can teach you how to use the Force in just a few seconds.

Once trained, you can use these powers when holding any Lightsaber until the end of the match. If you prefer a different color Lightsaber, you can still use your learned Force ability when picking up a fallen opponent’s weapon. Picking one up without training won’t automatically grant you any abilities, however.

All Force Powers in Fortnite

Force Jump

Regardless of the character you receive training from, you can jump higher, faster, and fancier when holding a Lightsaber. This makes traversing the Island and dodging fire much easier, especially when Force Jumps negate fall damage.

Force Push

Talking to Obi-Wan will teach you Force Push. This works exactly as it sounds, pushing players and objects away from your character.

Force Pull

Training with Anakin will teach you Force Pull. You guessed it; this ability pulls objects and players toward you so you can effortlessly swing your Lightsaber directly in their faces.

Force Throw

Darth Maul will teach you the most powerful Force ability, Force Throw. This will throw rocks at your opponents for significant damage and can instantly destroy structures. We’re not trying to turn you over to the Dark Side, but we won’t blame you if you do.

Don’t forget that Attack on Titan Mythics are appearing on the Island at the same time. Try combining ODM Gear with a Lightsaber for a deadly (and incredibly unlikely) combo.

