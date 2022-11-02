How-to-Make-a-Heart-Crosshair-in-Valorant

Changing your crosshair in first-person shooter games like Valorant is one of the few ways to customize your experience, so whenever you get the chance, you should make the most of it. With Valorant in particular, the world of customized crosshairs is pretty limitless, and there is a tremendous amount of variety in the patterns and shapes you can create. Hearts are one of the many potential crosshairs you can create in the game, but making one can be quite long. So read on to find out how to apply this sweet icon to your game.

How to Make Your Crosshair Heart-Shaped in Valorant

To start personalizing your crosshair, you must head to settings from the main menu. Then, in the middle of the bar at the top, you will see a tab labeled crosshair, head to this screen and toggle to the custom menu. From here, you can build your crosshair from the ground up by playing with various options.

There are three main sections to utilize when creating a crosshair, Inner Lines, Outer Lines, and General Settings. To create a heart shape, you will need to use all three of these sections, and the correct settings for each are listed below to make the process a little less overwhelming.

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

Line Opacity: 0.7

Line Length: 3

Line Thickness: 5

Line Offset: 1

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: On

Line Opacity: 0.7

Line Length: 5

Line Thickness: 1

Line Offset: 0

General Crosshair Settings:

Crosshair Color: Red or Pink, depending on your preference

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.1

Thickness: 1

Centre Dot: Off

All these settings can be tweaked to your preferences, but going in and out of each setting and tampering with them can be an incredibly long and tedious process. These settings are destined to give you a small, heart-shaped crosshair for your matches, but its odd shape and vivid color can be a bit of a distraction. Nonetheless, it’s quite a cute crosshair and worth playing around with in a custom match.

There are a ton of custom shapes you can apply to your crosshair, and it’s a great way to make your gameplay slightly more personal. Outside of hearts, you can play around with the settings to create shapes like flowers, squares, and even some hilarious things to share with friends. No matter what form you think of, there’s probably a way to make a crosshair out of it.

Valorant is now available on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022