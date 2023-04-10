How to Make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley During the Eggstravaganza Event

Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be aware of just how many recipes there are in the game and many people will want to know how to get Spring Mimosa Eggs. During the Eggstravaganza event, many new ingredients and items such as Wild Spring Eggs appeared — it is no surprise that there is a lot of talk about it. This article will take you through how to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring Mimosa Eggs can be acquired by cooking them. They are located in the general dessert section of the recipe book when in a cooking area. The Spring Mimosa Eggs are underneath the Spring Egg Bowl on the list. You will need four ingredients for the dessert and we have listed these below for you including how to get them.

Spring V-EGG-etable — Acquire V-EGG-etable seeds first and then plant, water, and then obtain them when they are ready.

— Acquire V-EGG-etable seeds first and then plant, water, and then obtain them when they are ready. Egg-cellent Fruit — Egg-cellent fruit will be pretty easy to find, look out for any new bushes with light pink eggs on them. You can grab the Egg-cellent Fruit by interacting with the bushes.

— Egg-cellent fruit will be pretty easy to find, look out for any new bushes with light pink eggs on them. You can grab the Egg-cellent Fruit by interacting with the bushes. Basil — This ingredient can be found extremely quickly and you will likely have one of these already. If you do not, you can grab one from the Basil plants throughout the Valley in the Peaceful Meadow section.

— This ingredient can be found extremely quickly and you will likely have one of these already. If you do not, you can grab one from the Basil plants throughout the Valley in the Peaceful Meadow section. Wild Spring Egg — At the start of the Eggstravaganza event you would have noticed the light blue/turquoise eggs on the ground in the Valley. You need to grab one of these and then you will have the Wild Spring Egg you need for the recipe.

Now that you have all of the ingredients you can go back and cook the Spring Mimosa Eggs. These will be a nice addition to your list of Easter in-game meals.

How Long Does the Eggstravaganza Event Last in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Eggstravaganza event runs from April 8 to April 29. This means that there is plenty of time to start cooking those eggs. During the event, you will also be able to complete a variety of different quests and even run around after some rabbits.

Whether you play with mods or not, the Eggstravaganza event is definitely worth playing through this April.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023