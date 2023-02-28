How to Play the Legendary Campaign in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Bungie

The legendary campaign mode that was introduced in the Witch Queen expansion has made a comeback with the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion as well. While the regular campaign mode covers every aspect of the story, the legendary campaign increases the overall difficulty of the missions and offers better rewards. So how do you access the legendary campaign in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to Access the Legendary Campaign in Destiny 2 Lightfall

When you load into your character for the first time after you’ve downloaded the update, you’ll trigger a few cutscenes. These cutscenes are what you saw in the trailers, albeit a more detailed version of them. After they’re over, you will be prompted to start the new campaign.

On this screen, you will be able to select the difficulty you want. The classic difficulty is on the left, while the legendary campaign difficulty is on the right. If you select this difficulty, you better brace yourself, because the enemies will hit harder than usual, and your radar will also be disabled. Your overall power level will be capped as well. For example, if the power level of a particular mission is capped at 1620, you won’t get any additional bonuses for being at power level 1650. This makes the legendary campaign slightly challenging because the enemies are usually a few power levels above you.

Now, if you know your way around Destiny 2, it’s recommended that you play the legendary campaign solo. If you have any other members on your Fireteam, the overall difficulty will increase based on the number of players you have on your Fireteam in the Lightfall expansion.

If you manage to complete the campaign on legendary difficulty, these are the rewards you will earn:

Gear set fixed at 1770 power level

Lightfall Exotic armor (This reward will be based on the class that you’ve completed the campaign on)

300 Strand Meditations

8 Upgrade Modules

Unique Triumph

Keeping in mind the rewards, it’s totally worth completing the entire campaign on legendary difficulty. Moreover, if you’re worried about how tough the Witch Queen expansion was on legendary mode, you needn’t worry, because the developers have made adjustments to the enemies so that they’re evenly balanced across the board.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023