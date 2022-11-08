Some things, like how to quick turn, are not explained in God of War Ragnarok. Although a lot of explanation is lacking because much of God of War Ragnarok’s combat is a refined version of the first game, knowing how to quick turn is more important than ever. With bigger arenas and more ways to get flanked by enemies, you’ll want to know how to quick turn in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Quick Turn in God of War Ragnarok

To quick turn in God of War Ragnarok, all you have to do is hold down the L1 button and press down on the D-pad. The only way to learn how to do this is to open Settings and select controller configuration to see what each button is mapped to.

Of course, you can remap every button in God of War Ragnarok (which is amazing). If you want to quick turn much faster, map quick turn to swipe down on the touchpad. With this shortcut, you won’t need to hold up your block to perform a quick turn.

Though it isn’t the God of War’s style to use quick turn to run away from your enemies, it is useful to turn around fast and block incoming attacks from behind. Since the stages that battles take place on are much larger and have layers of verticality, using quick turn can help you remain in control of the situation and dominate your enemies.

If you want to complete all of The Crucible trials in Muspelheim, then quick turn will be your best friend. Since the trials are all about completing the task under a specific time or even trials that demand you to not get hit once, quick turn is extremely helpful.

And that is how you quick turn in God of War Ragnarok. Hopefully, you can use this slept-on ability to your advantage no matter the difficulty you select.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022