How to Unlock Hardcore Mode in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Are you looking to unlock Hardcore Mode in Roblox Pet Simulator X? Roblox has many secrets with many codes, fruits, and side games focused on keeping players wanting more. If you love challenging yourself to a great degree and are a massive fan of Roblox, especially pets, this is the perfect mode to meet your needs. But how do you unlock Hardcore Mode in Roblox Pet Simulator X? Well, the answer is more challenging than everyone would like, which is why we are here to help you! Here is how you unlock Hardcore Mode to join the challenge today.

Steps to Unlock Hardcore Mode for Pet Simulator X

Recently introduced in an update, Hardcore Mode adds some intensity to the game by challenging its players to complete some tasks before gaining access. Mainly this involves unlocking the Void, which requires three objectives. Once you complete the tasks below, you can participate in this more brutal Mode, where the pets deal significantly more damage than the ones you find in Normal Mode. On the other hand, pets in Normal Mode will deal 10 trillion times less damage in Hardcore Mode! Follow the steps below for Hardcore Mode to become available.

Teleport to Hacker Portal

Break 10 Giant Hacker Chests, Convert 3 Pets into Dark Matter, and Collect 50 Loot Bags.

Enter the Void

Head to the purple-colored building, where you can enter by pressing E.

Now head back to your Games Modes menu in Simulator X, and you will see Hardcore Mode as an option.

Select Hardcore Mode

Good luck playing in this harder mode; you will need it. While giving it a go, try finding the rarest pets in Pet Simulator X, considering some of them could be great companions to have by your side during the challenge! Also, if you want another unique game besides Pet Simulator, look at what Rainbow Friends offers if you are brave enough!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023