New Tales from the Borderlands is here and that means there are new choices to make. The cast features three characters instead of the first game’s two characters. With more characters, there are more choices to make. And you can view how your choices match up to every other player’s choices. Here is how to unlock My Choices in New Tales from the Borderlands.

How to Unlock My Choices in New Tales from the Borderlands

Unsurprisingly, there are numerous decisions to make in New Tales from the Borderlands. Some aren’t too consequential and some will alter the ending you get. My Choices is a way for you to look back at the general decisions you’ve made so far. It compares the choices you made with other players playing New Tales from the Borderlands.

To unlock My Choices, you need to complete an episode. Once one episode is done, you’ll see an episode summary screen in My Choices, which is accessible through Extras on the Main Menu. Though you won’t be able to go back and change whether you shatter Hank or let him chill, you’ll see the bonds that are forming between the characters.

It is disappointing that My Choices doesn’t show you every major decision you’ve made and what would happen if you did something else. Though things like rescuing Juniper are required to progress the story, seeing the branching possibilities of what would happen if you did or didn’t let Reba into the back room would be cool.

So, unfortunately, you won’t be able to go back and change your choices. My Choice is only used for comparing your decisions with the community’s decisions and viewing the bonds forming between your characters.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.