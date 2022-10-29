Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers players a degree of customization never 3efore seen in the franchise, as they are able to change the components and attachments of their guns and then tune them to fit their desired style. With that said, among the vast array of grips in the game, the FTAC Tiger Grip offers one of the best effects, with almost no drawback. But how can you unlock the FTAC Tiger Grip in Modern Warfare 2?

How to Unlock the FTAC Tiger Grip in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, at least at the time of writing, there is no way to unlock the FTAC Tiger Grip for online multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A fact that adds the grip to the somewhat long list of featured but currently unavailable attachments in the game, such as the Bruen Warrior Grip, the Slimline Pro-Optic, the Cronen OP44 Muzzle, and the Silentfire XG6 Muzzle. All of which are not featured among both the game’s rank rewards or as part of its weapon’s Progression System of upgrades and unlockables.

With that said, among the wide array of attachments available on the game, you can find a replacement for the grip really early on, by making use of the FSS Sharkfin Underbarrel 90, if available. Which will offer the same effect, although in a lower amount. The Agent Grip is also a good replacement, as it will offer even more Accuracy than the FTAC Tiger Grip, although at the cost of a little more mobility.

How to Get Both the FSS Sharkfin and the Agent Grip in MW2

The FSS Sharkfin can be acquired by leveling up the M4 Assault Rifle to level 6. The Agent Grip, on the other hand, can be acquired by leveling up the X13 Auto handgun to level 17.

You can currently play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022