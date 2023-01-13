Whether you are just getting into Elden Ring or are trying a new Faith build, the first thing you need to know about Incantations is how to use them. Like many things in Elden Ring, it isn’t made abundantly clear how to use Incantations which can be frustrating. Luckily, you have us. Here is how to use Incantations in Elden Ring.

How to Use Incantations in Elden Ring

To perform an Incantation, you need to have a Sacred Seal. Think of it like this: the Incantation is the bullet and the Sacred Seal is the gun. Sacred Seals are used exactly like staffs and wands but they are used only for Incantations. Staffs and wands are for Intelligence and Arcane builds and Sacred Seals are for Faith builds.

While the game gives you plenty of options when it comes to wands and staffs for Intelligence builds, Sacred Seals can be hard to come by. To get a Sacred Seal quickly in Elden Ring, visit the Roundtable Hold and buy one from the Twin Maiden Husks. This is the fastest way to get a Sacred Seal and start casting Incantations in Elden Ring.

While it isn’t as important to level up your Sacred Seal as it is to upgrade your main weapons, you’ll want to prioritize increasing your Faith and your Mind stats to cast Incantations. Incantations are no different than other spells in Elden Ring in that they require a specific threshold of Faith and a specific FP to cast. The Faith threshold is directly influenced by your Faith stat and your FP, or mana, is directly increased by increasing your Mind stat.

Once you have a Sacred Seal, you’ll need to decide if it is worth upgrading. Now that you know how to use Incantations, you can look to see which Incantations are the best to maximize your specific build. You can focus on getting the Swarm of Flies Incantation and go from there.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023