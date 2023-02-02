How to Use Outfit Vouchers in Monster Hunter Rise

As you go through the Hub board in Monster Hunter Rise and complete quests given by NPCs, you’ll receive many rewards to reflect your hard work. Most of the time, you’ll receive an amount of money and a few items which are essential to crafting armor and weapons. Still, sometimes you’ll receive various vouchers to redeem in the central hubs across Kamura and Elgado Outpost. Outfit Vouchers are rewarded to hunters brave enough to complete 7-Star, Rampage, and Apex Quests, yet their use can be slightly challenging to understand for players. So, if you’ve been rewarded Outfit Vouchers and want to make the most of this odd reward, read on to find out where to take them.

Where to Use Outfit Vouchers in Monster Hunter Rise

When you’ve received an Outfit Voucher, you can take it to the Smithy in Elgado Outpost or Kamura Village, and the opportunity to craft layered armor will become available. However, you will need other Monster-based material to craft layered armor, similar to crafting standard armor, so you won’t be able to work with just a voucher. Luckily, the monster material requirements aren’t as extensive as standard armor crafting, so you’ll be able to make the most of what you’ve got alongside your voucher without necessarily needing to jump into another hunt to gather the materials and make the piece you want.

However, it’s important to note that Layered Armor is only for cosmetic purposes, so you’ll need standard armor if facing any high-level monsters. Although layered armor helps your character look the part, you’ll need to equip it over standard armor to ensure you aren’t massively vulnerable to any high-level attacks. On its own, layered armor will not affect you or your Palico/Palamute’s abilities or stats, so having a base of standard armor is equally as essential and looking great while hunting.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023