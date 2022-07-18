Bayonetta 3 is nearing its release, and there’s plenty to be excited about. With its numerous gameplay trailers and even a special edition for die-hard fans, the Umbral Witch’s latest adventure is sure to satisfy the needs of many. One group that seems to be left out, however, is anyone without a Nintendo Switch. So far, there’s no news on whether or not Bayonetta 3 will come to PC, PlayStation, or Xbox consoles. The original Bayonetta released on these platforms, with a PC port coming many years after its release. Could the same thing happen to other titles in this beloved franchise?

Is Bayonetta 3 Coming to PC, PlayStation, or Xbox?

Fans waiting for a port to these platforms might have to wait for quite a while longer. Currently, there are no public plans to bring Bayonetta 3 to platforms outside of the Nintendo Switch. The reasoning for this can be seen on Nintendo’s store page; the sole publisher of Bayonetta 3 is Nintendo. As fans are no doubt aware, there are very few games published by Nintendo that have left the company’s consoles. It’s unlikely that fans will see Bayonetta 3 anywhere outside of the Switch, even after its eventual release.

However, Bayonetta 3 might not be locked to Nintendo consoles forever. The Wonderful 101, a game originally published by Nintendo exclusively for the Wii U, eventually got a multi-platform remaster published by PlatinumGames. This came many years after the game was first released, but it still shows that nothing is set in stone when it comes to third-party exclusivity. That being said, Bayonetta 2 still has not received a port to other platforms, so it’s hard to say how much Nintendo’s influence will keep this third title as an exclusive. Time will tell if an official release on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox will ever come to fruition for Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 will release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on October 28, 2022.