Is Gotham Knights Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re looking to fight some crime, Gotham Knights could be just the type of game that you’re looking for. As you slink through the streets of Gotham cleaning up the mess left behind by some less-than-savory characters, you could use a few friends to help you kick things up to a whole new level.

As many of the other Arkham games have made their way to Xbox Game Pass, you may be wondering when and if you’ll be able to recruit a few buddies to help you kick some butt with Gotham Knights. Let’s dive right in and find out if this title is currently available on the platform, or if it is coming any time in the future.

Can You Play Gotham Knights On Game Pass?

If you’re not looking to make the full investment after seeing the somewhat lukewarm reception to the title, you’re not alone. While players were originally quite excited about this title, it seems a myriad of technical bugs and glitches have left players feeling a little under the weather on this new title.

Which makes it the perfect candidate for a future Game Pass addition, as players will be able to give it a spin without needing to toss $70 into the wind. However, it seems that the bat signal may not be shining in the sky just yet for this game, as there are currently no plans to bring this title to the service.

However, with this being a brand-new release, it may be a while before the chance arises. As the months roll on, there seems to be a fair chance that this title may make its way onto the service — especially given the Bat’s history with Game Pass. Patience is going to be key here, as we wait and see if you’ll be able to stop some crimes in the city with your friends on a budget.

If you’re looking to learn a bit more about the title, make sure that you’re checking into our Gotham Knights Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out who the best characters in the game are, how to switch the current character you’re playing as, and how to unlock multiplayer functions to play with friends!

Gotham Knights is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.