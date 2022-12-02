Is Need For Speed Unbound On Game Pass?

Players hoping to jump into the newest Need For Speed title are crossing their fingers, especially those that happen to have Xbox Game Pass. As plenty of titles go onto the service on Day One, gamers with a particular want for velocity are hoping to try out this anime-inspired racer at little to no extra cost.

But, does Need For Speed Unbound launch on Game Pass, or will players hoping to jump into the city of Lakeshore need to shell out the cash to pick this one up on their own? Hop into the seat of your favorite vehicle, and head on over to your Xbox Console of choice to see if this title is available on the service!

Can You Play Need For Speed Unbound On Xbox Game Pass?

Well, the answer is both yes and no. There is an option for players that have Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate to download a trial version of the game, but there are currently no plans to add this title to the streaming service full-time just yet.

However, gamers that have downloaded this trial version of this game will be able to ride around Lakeshore for a total of 10 hours, which is plenty of time to experience and see if they will love or hate what this title brings to the table. With it seemingly being aimed at the Gen Z audience, some older fans of the franchise may not love the cartoon effects or the soundtrack. However, with the racing feeling better than ever, it may be worth diving into the trail to discover if this rekindles their love for the franchise.

Once players have hit the street, knowing how to lose the cops and repair their vehicle may be some of the first things they need to know, alongside when they’ll be able to purchase a new vehicle and upgrade the performance of their new ride. There is plenty to do in this new title, so strap in and get ready to race.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022