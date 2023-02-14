The history of Rasputin may be confusing to some new Destiny 2 players, but if you completed the Final Dawn finale quest for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, you might be wondering what happened to Rasputin. Of course, you can only complete the Final Dawn, know about the events that unfold, and see the cutscene if you have completed the More Than a Weapon quests. Here’s the state of Rasputin currently.

Is Rasputin Dead in Destiny 2?

All season long, we have been clearing out Seraph Stations, trying to keep Warmind control away from Eramis and the House of Salvation.

When the Final Dawn quest begins, Rasputin suggests that he get disconnected to disable all the Warminds. Since the Warminds are under Eramis’s control and she wants to use them to destroy the Traveler, it’s in Rasputin’s best interest to put a stop to that. The only way he could was to log off permanently.

As you learn from the cutscene you get halfway through completing the Final Dawn quest, Ana Bray, Rasputin’s best friend and family, decides to grant Rasputin’s wishes and pull the plug. Rasputin dies, the Warminds get destroyed, and the Traveler is safe for now.

After fighting Rasputin and then seeing him come over to the Light and help fight with the Guardians for humanity, having him die is an emotional conclusion to the Witch Queen year. Not only was Rasputin extremely powerful and could have helped us fight the Witness, but his death is also devastating since he was such a close friend.

Now that Rasputin is dead, the Witness has even more reason to come in and fulfill his wishes in Lightfall. Without Warminds to aid us in our fight, we need to continue to protect the Traveler and travel to Neomuna to see if we can recruit more help.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023