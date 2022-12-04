Is the Battle Lab in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Gamers have reveled in the fact that Battle Labs allowed for unrestricted creativity in Fortnite, but it has been missing for a good period. Being able to drop into the map and explore the island to learn the ins and outs gave players quite an advantage, especially those that devoted time to learning everything they could about it.

However, with the introduction of Chapter 4, Season 1, gamers are hoping to get back into the Battle Labs and start making the magic happen once more. However, many players are reporting that they are unable to find it, meaning that they are jumping into a whole new map without preparation. Are Battle Labs available once more, or are they gone for good?

Where To Find Battle Labs In Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

Unfortunately for players that loved the freedom to explore the island at their own pace, and learn everything they could about it, Battle Labs is no longer. There is currently no possible way to access this game mode, but there is a reason for it.

Battle Labs has been sunset, making way for a new type of game mode. With Unreal Editor, a.k.a. Creative 2.0 on the horizon, players will be able to utilize these new tools to make the most in-depth playlists and game modes ever inside of Fortnite. While it was originally planned to launch alongside the newest season, it was delayed until January 2023 to make sure it is perfect.

While this may be upsetting to some, know that relief is on the way soon. While it may be unfortunate that Battle Labs was removed before this new version was fully ready to go, there is only one month of waiting time before players will be able to jump into this new mode.

Alongside the launch of this new chapter, new collaboration skins are going live. Being able to explore this new world as Geralt or the Doom Slayer while blasting opponents away with a sword gun is something no other game on the market can claim.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022