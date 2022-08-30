Man, what a time. In what might be the last update for this season, players are wondering, is the pump shotgun back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? There were a few vaulted weapons in this update that were brought back, like the suppressed SMG and AR. As it was also teased by Epic Games, that coveted pump shotty was not mentioned, so what gives? We have answers.

Is the Pump Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Technically, the pump shotgun is back in Fortnite, but not to the extent that you had hoped. It’s in the game only in the Late Game Arena modes, which means that only a fraction of players is going to get their hands on the weapon. Unfortunately, since it’s such a fun, devastating weapon that has made people slam their keyboards and controllers among many other angry reactions when being eliminated by one.

Hopefully, when the new season drops in just over two weeks, the gun can make a semi-permanent return. It has been a while since the gun has been back. While it goes on and off between seasons, it’s time we see the OG make a return. Besides, seeing the items from previous seasons, before the chapters, brings back so much nostalgia.

It won’t be on the level of hype like Tilted Towers making a return to the island, but there will surely be shotgun fanatics who want to snag a few dubs and crowns from players. The shotguns we have currently in-game are strong and can bring people to getting Victory Royales, but there’s just something about the original Pump that just cannot be beaten.

Of course, when the weapon leaves the vault for the battle royales like the normal and Zero-build modes, we’ll be sure to update you and note any(hopefully not) changes to the gun.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.