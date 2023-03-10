Image: Epic Games

Fortnite has plenty of weapons at players’ disposal. From long-range sniper rifles to fast-firing SMGs, players have many options when it comes to weaponry. In every game, players have their favorite weapons that, despite nerfs and changes, keep using, and in Fortnite, players wish developers brought back a certain weapon. Fortnite’s new season came recently, and many players are asking one question. Is the Pump Shotgun back in Fortnite? If you are wondering the same thing, you are in the right place.

Is the Pump Shotgun Back in Fortnite?

No, unfortunately, the Pump Shotgun is not back in Fortnite. Many Fortnite players gravitated to the pump-action shotgun, and there’s a reason why. The pump shotgun gives players power and satisfaction each time they land a shot.

Pump action shotguns are fan-favorite weapons in most action games. There is something about killing an enemy player or AI in a single pump. Many gamers test a game’s quality based on the feel and sound design of the weapons, and in Fortnite, players have loved the pump shotgun for a while now, so is a safe bet to say the weapon is more than useful.

Shotgun lovers may be upset by this new information, but Fortnite’s new season brought a new pump-action shotgun into the game. The Havoc Pump shotgun will be available in the game as soon as the season starts, so players will have an alternative to the faithful weapon most players miss. It may not be the shotgun most players wanted, but at least they have something to play around with until the developers add the pump shotgun to the game again.

Fortnite’s new season not only brings a new shotgun but also adds new assault rifles, besides the unvaulted weapons from past seasons. Fortnite fans who left the game a while ago should consider returning to the title as this new season brings lots of new content, so if you felt like the last season was getting a little stale, this season is what you may need to get back into the grind.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023