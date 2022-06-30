Is the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack Worth It in Warzone & Vanguard?

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard players have a new skin pack to look forward to, now that the Tracer Pack is available for purchase. You’ll get a sleek new skin, alongside some other cosmetics and rewards, but you may be asking yourself the age-old question: is this pack worth my cash? Let’s dive into what you get, and find out if this is worth a purchase, or worth a pass.

Is The Tracer Pack Worth It For Vanguard And Warzone?

The first thing to discuss is the price of entry, and what you’ll get for that money. If you’re looking to purchase the Tracer Pack, it’ll set you back around $19.99, but includes these items:

2400 Call of Duty Points

Legendary Operator Skin for Florence

Legendary SMG Blueprint

Legendary Sniper Blueprint

Legendary Calling Card

Epic Weapon Sticker

Epic Wrist Accessory

Epic Emblem

For the price that you’re paying, you would be receiving 2400 Call Of Duty Points on their own merit, so it’s already worth the price of entry, especially if you are already planning on making a Call of Duty Points purchase in the future, you might as well get your hands on a new skin.

The skin itself features an all-black suit, with purple accents, helping you stay hidden for the most part, but not entirely in the shadows. The purple accents, however, may make it a bit easier for your enemies to spot you, so if you’ve got the skills to back up your new skin, it’s an easy recommendation. Especially with all of the extras that come with it, and the fact that you either have the choice to buy 2400 COD Points for $19.99 or receive the same amount alongside all of these other extras, make this an easy recommendation, especially if you’re already planning on buying points.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the other new skins that have been coming into the game, as well as finding out if some of the newest perks are worth your time, make sure that you’re checking out our Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Guide Sections! We make sure to keep all gamers on the right path, so you’ll be able to find the best loadouts for your favorite weapons, as well as keep you up to date on the newest nerfs to weapons.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.