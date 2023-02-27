Is There A Clamperl Evolution Trick in Pokemon GO?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The main goal of the Pokemon franchise is to collect every monster available, and that translates extremely well to its mobile counterpart, Pokemon GO. While certain monsters, such as Eevee and its evolutions may have a special trick available to secure the particular evolution you would like, you may be hoping other monsters, like Clamperl, will do the same. Is there a way to secure either Gorebyss or Huntail by a specific naming convention, or a certain gender? Let’s dive into the sea of knowledge to find out.

Does Clamperl Have An Evolution Trick In Pokemon GO?

Since Pokemon require plenty of Candy to proceed with evolution, it may not sound very appealing to have to burn through it all in an attempt to claim the particular Pokemon that you’re searching for. For this adorable little sea creature, it has a 50/50 chance to evolve into either Gorebyss or Huntail, so it’s easy to understand why you may be looking for a trick to tip the odds in your favor.

Unfortunately, there is no such trick when it comes to Clamperl. With each evolution costing 50 Candy, you’ll just have to hope that the RNG is kind to you, and will let you get away with only using 100 Candy to get both. While there is some debate online about the gender of your avatar leading to increased odds of claiming a particular evolution, this has never been fully shown to work.

While this may be slightly disheartening to hear, there are a few methods to try to ensure that you can get plenty of candy to keep on evolving Clamperl until you get the evolution that you would like. Purchasing something like an Auto Catcher device or the Pokemon GO Plus + will give you greater odds to claim plenty of Pokemon when you are out adventuring. You may need to wait for another event to go live to make sure there are plenty of Clamperl out and about, however.

Another great option is setting a Clamperl or its evolution as your Buddy, as getting out and walking around or traveling will give you the perfect chance to claim plenty of candy. Complete activities, get hearts and watch the candy flow right into your Inventory. You may need to use some of those PokeCoins that you’ve claimed from defending the gym to increase your overall Inventory Space by the time you’re done with this.

Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to these particular evolutions, so just make sure that you’re ready for a bit of a challenge to gather as much candy as possible before trying to evolve this little creature into something that looks like it from a Lovecraftian horror novel.

