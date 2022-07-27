Is Tower of Fantasy Cross Platform?

Tower of Fantasy, a brand new exciting anime MMORPG with sci-fi and fantasy elements, is coming very soon. It is already out in China and will release globally in a couple of weeks. As a major competitor to Genshin Impact, we must know if Tower of Fantasy is cross platform and has cross progression and cross save.

Tower of Fantasy Cross Platform

Tower of Fantasy is cross platform and will be available on Android and iOS as well as PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. This means that you can play Tower of Fantasy with your friends whether they are on mobile devices or PC. If you are super stoked for this game, you can pre-register for Tower of Fantasy and get all of the pre-register rewards.

Tower of Fantasy Cross Progression and Cross Save

It has been confirmed that Tower of Fantasy will have cross progression and cross save between platforms. That means if you are out and about playing Tower of Fantasy on your mobile device, you can come back home and keep the same progress you made on your PC account because of the cross save. This is a great addition that almost all modern games need.

With cross platform, cross progression, and cross save all confirmed for Tower of Fantasy, this game is looking to be a great new MMORPG for anime lovers. If you want to know if Tower of Fantasy will be free to play, we’ve got a guide for that. If you want to check out all of the Simulacrum or playable characters, we’ve got a guide for that. If you are looking for all of the new info on Tower of Fantasy, check out our Tower of Fantasy page.

Tower of Fantasy will release on August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PT on Android, iOS, and PC.