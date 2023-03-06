Destiny 2: The Quarry Lost Sector Location and How to Beat

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 players will be very familiar with trying to hunt out various Legendary Lost Sectors that switch on a daily basis. Whether you are exploring Lightfall’s Neomuma’s Lost Sectors or are simply just on another destination — it is beneficial to know where the daily Lost Sector is. This article will take you through everything you need to know about where to find the Legendary Lost Sector today in Destiny 2.

Where to Find The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2

In order to start your hunt for The Quarry Lost Sector — visit the EDZ destination and head to the Sunken Isles. There is a landing zone located extremely close by and The Quarry can be found a little southwest of this zone.

When you reach the main location of The Quarry there will be a rock formation with the Lost Sector logo on it. Go into the cavern and once you have successfully traveled past the threshold; you will activate the Lost Sector. From here you can begin playing through it and preparing yourself for the tough fights ahead.

How to Beat The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2

The Quarry is one of the early-game Lost Sectors so you will likely have had plenty of knowledge about this Sector. The best strategy for this location is to use the environmental explosives to your advantage. There are many yellow canisters laying around and these can be shot to explode. You will have this complete in no time when you use the rocks as cover — and fire an occasional grenade launcher shot.

All in all, make sure to bring the best equipment with you on your journey. This will greatly help you proceed through any Lost Sector without too many issues. If you’re looking to give yourself more of a challenge then you could always lower your power level.

