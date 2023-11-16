MW3 Zombies Frost Bite Guide: Where to Find and Freeze Mimics

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Suppressing your threats is the name of the game in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies where you must constantly exercise crowd control. In Act 2, you’ll be tasked with practicing your Frost Blast so you can freeze Mimics, so here’s where you can do it in MW3 Zombies!

Where to Find and Freeze Mimics in MW3

The most common location to find Mimics you can freeze is in Threat Zone 2 often atop or inside Infested Strongholds in MW3 Zombies. Note that Bounty Contract Mimics don’t count toward the Frost Bite mission, as they don’t freeze.

The best way to freeze a Mimic immediately upon encountering one is to charge your Frost Blast before arriving at one of these strongholds. Find a nice group of enemies with your preferred method, such as the Exfil exploit, and consider a Pack-a-Punch or two for your guns before going to Threat Zone 2.

How to Complete the Frost Bite Mission in MWZ

The Frost Bite mission is one of the more tedious missions due to the infrequent appearances of non-contract Mimics, but the objectives are as follows:

Freeze 50 Zombies with Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Freeze 5 Mimics with Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Luckily Frost Blast doesn’t need you to be very precise with your aim. Just point and hit ‘L1+R1’ or ‘LB+RB’ in the general direction of both Mimics and Zombies alike! Additionally, you might have some luck checking Raid Weapon Stash contracts and staying far away from the safe as it drills to draw out hordes. This is even more tedious than the Hellhounds trick though, as Mimics spawn in fewer quantities.

One of the best things about Frost Blast is that when you use it, enemies will be frozen to the point of stopping in their tracks and you can freely mow them down or make a quick getaway. Stay frosty in the exclusion zone, soldiers.

