One Piece Odyssey: How to Get the Traveling Outfit Set

If you’re just cracking into One Piece Odyssey, you may be wondering where you can get the Traveling Outfit Set you’ve seen here and there. Though there are many cosmetics to collect in the game, there are a few that are only accessible outside of the game. Here is how to get the Traveling Outfit Set in One Piece Odyssey.

One Piece Odyssey Traveling Outfit Set Explained

The only way to get the One Piece Odyssey Traveling Outfit Set is to pre-order the game. Since the game is out, there is no option to pre-order the game anymore. But don’t worry, you can also get the Traveling Outfit Set by buying the Deluxe Edition.

To reiterate, there are currently only two ways to get the Traveling Outfit Set in One Piece Odyssey: pre-order the game or buy the Deluxe Edition. Though it is very likely that the Traveling Outfit Set, along with many other outfits from the anime and manga, will be available as purchasable DLC, there is no confirmation of anything coming soon.

How to Unlock the Traveling Outfit Set in One Piece Odyssey

If you’ve pre-ordered One Piece Odyssey making you eligible to receive the Traveling Outfit Set and you are experiencing difficulties seeing it in the game, make sure you have downloaded the cosmetic. You may have only downloaded the base game and not the bonuses you got from the Deluxe Edition. If you are experiencing any other issues, check the Bandai Namco FAQ for help.

And that is how to get the Traveling Outfit Set in One Piece Odyssey. This particular set is an outfit that every character in the Straw Hats crew can wear. Now that you look your best, you can get back to focusing on the action which involves knowing every character’s ultimate is.

One Piece Odyssey is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023