Pokemon GO: Hoopa-Unbound Elite Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

Kicking off the new Elite Raids, Hoopa-Unbound is making a triumphant entrance into the world of Pokemon GO. While some Raids may be challenging enough, the Elite Raids are looking to take things to a new level. Without the ability to invite friends remotely, players will need to work with local trainers to ensure that they can take down this big beast.

But, gamers looking to add this monster to their collection may be wondering who to bring to the fight to ensure a swift and efficient victory. It may bug you to find out which kind of type will be the most effective, but it seems like a fairy-ly good indicator of things to come in the future for this exciting new type of combat scenario!

Hoopa-Unbound Elite Raid Schedule

The first Elite Raid to happen in the world of Pokemon GO is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 13 at 11:00am Local Time. With these special raids, you’ll have a total of six hours to battle as many monsters in person as possible. Unlike other raids, this event ends the same day at 5:00pm Local Time.

You will have a total of 30 minutes from the start of each Elite Raid to begin the battle and hope that you succeed. There will be a total of 3 Elite Raids taking place that day, with the times as follows:

11:00am Local Time

2:00pm Local Time

5:00pm Local Time

After these times have eclipsed, Hoopa Unbound will return to the vaults until they are ready to emerge once more for another set of challenging battles. Remember that you will not be able to invite anyone via Remote Raid Pass, so you will need to gather your closest friends before this battle begins.

Hoopa-Unbound Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Counters

While this may be the most challenging raid to date, players that have the proper team prepared before this battle will find that they can succeed with ease. With its combination Psychic/Dark-type matchup, gamers will have a few different monster types available to use to bring Hoopa-Unbound down for the count.

Hoopa-Unbound Resistances: Takes 24% Damage

Psychic

Hoopa-Unbound Vulnerabilities: Takes 160% Damage

Fairy

Bug – Takes 256% Damage

Thanks to the Bug Out! Event that was happening earlier in the year, players had a chance to gather up plenty of powerful bug Pokemon for their collection and combat purposes. Now is the time to put them to the test, especially for gamers lucky enough to gather some Ultra Beasts earlier this year. Bring these monsters to the battle if you’re hoping to hold your ground against Hoopa-Unbound.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Vikavolt Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega Scizor Bug Bite X-Scissor Genesect (Any Form) Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn

With gamers around the globe getting ready for this action-packed Raid event, making sure their backpacks have enough Storage Space is key.

