Pokemon Go: How to Catch Celebi During Tour Johto

Tour: Johto is just around the corner in Pokemon Go and there is an exclusive surefire way to catch Celebi during the event. Celebi is a mythical Pokemon which means that it can’t be caught by any of the normal means. With that in mind, catching Celebi during the Tour: Johto event is a must. Here is how to do it.

How to Catch Celebi During Tour: Johto

Trainers can catch Celebi through the event-exclusive Tour: Johto Special Research. Keep in mind, Tour: Johto is only a day-long event that takes place on February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. The specifics for what exactly the Special Research is to encounter Celebi have not been specified yet, but we will keep you updated. What we do know is that Celebi caught during this time will know Fast Magical Leaf:

Magical Leaf Trainer Battles: 10 power Gyms and raids: 16 power



The only way to get access to the Tour: Johto Special Research is to buy a ticket for the event. While there is a ticketless option, you’ll be missing out on not only the Special Research, but also the special bonuses, Gold and Silver versions, event-exclusive raids, and so much more.

Though there is a lot to pack in during this event, you’ll want to make completing the Special Research a top priority. Not only will you have encounters with shiny Gyarados and Celebi, but you will also unlock the Masterwork Research story.

The Masterwork Research story is a brand new, one-of-a-kind research story that will ultimately get you access to Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. To reiterate, completing the Tour: Johto Special Research will not only get you an encounter with Celebi, but it will also eventually get you encounters with Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. If it didn’t make sense to complete the Special Research before, it does now.

Can Celebi Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Normally, yes Celebi can be shiny in Pokemon Go. But, the Celebi available through the Tour: Johto Special Research seems to be its standard version only. We will keep you updated on if Celebi can be shiny through this Special Research, but to our current knowledge, it would be extremely lucky if you managed to encounter a shiny Celebi.

You can prepare now for all that Tour: Johto has to offer by participating in the Poke Ball Prep Rally or by snagging your two free Raid Passes per day. For more Pokemon Go news, guides, and everything else, check out our Pokemon Go guides page.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2022