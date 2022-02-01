Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Event Guide: Field Research Tasks and Rewards

The Lunar New Year event is now available in Pokemon Go, and this year, the event is centered around red Pokemon. Players can participate in the event from February 1 through February 7, and just like most Pokemon Go events, certain event-specific Pokemon will have boosted spawn rates, there will be new bonuses available, and there are a ton of research tasks to complete. This event also marks the debut of shiny Litleo, which most players will be scrambling to catch before the event comes to a close. Here are all the Field Research tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event along with everything else you need to know.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Schedule

As stated above, the Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event will begin on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 PM local time and conclude on Monday, February 7 at 8 PM local time. All bonuses and research tasks will be available throughout the week-long event, but make sure you complete all timed research before the event ends.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

There are 8 event-specific Field Research Tasks during the 2022 Lunar New Year event, and Pokemon Go players can encounter event Pokemon and get Gyardaos Mega Energy by completing them. Here’s the full list of Lunar New Year Field Research tasks and rewards.

Catch 5 Pokemon: 25 Gyarados Mega Energy

25 Gyarados Mega Energy Catch 5 Pokemon: Darumaka Encounter

Darumaka Encounter Make 3 Curveball Throws: Voltorb Encounter

Voltorb Encounter Send 3 Gifts: Magikarp Encounter

Magikarp Encounter Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each: Litleo Encounter

Litleo Encounter Trade a Pokemon: Litleo Encounter

Litleo Encounter Win a Raid: Espurr Encounter

In addition to Field Research, there are also 2 Timed Research quests available during the Lunar New Year event: the Catch Challenge and the Friendship Challenge. These questlines involve, you guessed it, catching Pokemon and interacting with friends. Thankfully, all of the quest steps are fairly straightforward and you’ll get all the rewards in no time.

Lunar New Year Catch Challenge Quest Steps

There are 4 steps to the Catch Challenge for the Lunar New Year event. Here are all the tasks.

Catch 10 Pokemon: 10 Poke Balls

10 Poke Balls Catch 25 Pokemon: 15 Great Balls

15 Great Balls Catch 25 Fire-Type Pokémon: 20 Ultra Balls

20 Ultra Balls Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon: Litleo Encounter

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Espurr Encounter

Lunar New Year Friendship Challenge Quest Steps

There are only 4 steps for the Friendship Challenge as well. The final reward is currently unknown because it requires 3 days of gifts, but this guide will be updated once more information is available. Here are all four tasks.

Send 5 Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each: Torchic Encounter

Torchic Encounter Trade 3 Pokémon with a Friend: Corphish Encounter

Corphish Encounter Send 15 Gifts to Friends: Darumaka Encounter

Darumaka Encounter Send Gifts 3 Days in a Row: Unknown Encounter

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Unknown Encounter

The #PokemonGOLunarNewYear event is happening in some areas around the world! Enjoy a medley of lucky bonuses, like increased chances to become Lucky Friends and to get Lucky Pokémon in trades! 🎉🥳 📝✨ Learn here: https://t.co/2jncnUCzhu pic.twitter.com/Jj65hm94cs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 1, 2022

Lunar New Year Bonuses and Spawns

Every Pokemon Go event has bonuses, and the Lunar New Year event will grant players double Stardust rewards from opening gifts and a boosted chance of becoming Lucky Friends with people. Players will also receive an additional special trade per day plus an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokemon from all trades.

In addition to those friendship-related bonuses, several Pokemon will appear much more frequently in the wild. This year’s theme is red, so the following Pokemon have boosted spawns.

Paras

Meowth

Growlithe

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electabuzz

Magikarp

Gyarados

Torchic

Combusken

Numel

You will also be able to find different Raid Pokemon during the event’s duration. Litleo, Magikarp, Shinx, Darumaka, and Espurr will be available in One-Star Raids, while Three-Star Raids will consist of Charizard, Flareon, and Shuckle. If you’re up for Five-Star Raids, then you can challenge Regirock, and Mega Houndoom will headline Mega Raids during the Lunar New Year event.

Lunar New Year Egg Pool

While the entire selection of Egg Pokemon is not changing, there are new Pokemon appearing in the 7km Egg Pool specifically. There are 5 new 7km Egg Pokemon, and each of them is listed below.’

Shuckle

Slugma

Darumaka

Scraggy

Litleo

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.