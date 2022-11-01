Pokemon GO November 2022 Research Breakthrough Explained

As you break out into the world to start adventuring in November, make sure that you’re keeping up with your Research Breakthrough Tasks in Pokemon GO. You’ll find that the start of the month is quite action-packed, with an excellent Spotlight Hour happening soon, alongside a new Dia de Muertos event that will keep you busy for a while. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on an excellent Water-type Pokemon, you’ll want to do these Research Tasks as quickly as possible.

As you work towards getting your hands on a fresh new monster, you’ll need to get out into the world and start spinning PokeStops and Gyms to earn fresh tasks to complete each day. However, if you’re wondering who you’ll be able to capture after you’ve gotten your daily tasks done, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s find out who you’ll be able to catch, if they have a chance to be Shiny, and everything else you’ll need to know!

November Research Breakthrough Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new Pokemon, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to get your hands on a Starmie while completing these challenges. As an excellent Water-type monster, they’re great to have on your team and can learn a variety of excellent moves.

If you’re looking to catch one of these special monsters, you’ll have from November 1 at 4:00pm until December 1 at 3:00pm Local Time to finish off your special tasks. The easiest way to make sure that you’re getting these done is by getting out into the world and catching different Pokemon. With all of the special events going on during November, you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting out and about as often as possible to get new monsters, anyway!

You’ll also receive a bonus when you’re capturing these Pokemon, and this month, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Star Piece. If you’re looking to level up Pokemon fast, this is an invaluable item as you’ll be able to earn more Stardust from catching wild Pokemon. Make sure that you’re taking advantage of this special item during the Spotlight Hours that are happening this month!

Can Starmie Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on Starmie with their unique Shiny Variant, you’ll be happy to know that there is a chance of a Shiny Starmie during these encounters! While Shiny Odds are boosted during these encounters, you’ll be lucky if you get your hands on one of the best shinies in the game! Make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled for the flash of lights at the start of your encounter, alongside the icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny!

Starmie Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking for one of the better Water-type Pokemon in the game, you’ll have found it with Starmie. Not only will you be able to utilize the power of Water to your advantage, but their secondary Psychic typing will also allow you to confuse your opponents even further. If you’re lucky enough to get one with perfect IVs, you’ll be able to utilize this Pokemon to cause some major damage to your opponents.

Max CP: 2,584

Max HP: 134

Attack: 210

Defense: 184

Stamina: 155

And that’s all there is to know about this upcoming event! Now that you’re ready to get your hands on as many of Starmie as possible, make sure that you have room on your team to utilize them to their full potential. As you’ll come to find out, having the proper moves applied to them and using them in the right situation can save you from getting yourself wiped off of the map by a powerful opponent.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022