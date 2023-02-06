Pokemon GO Pidgey Spotlight Hour – Schedule, Can It Be Shiny, & Perfect IVs

Images via Pokémon Company, Niantic, Game Freak

Every week, an entire hour is dedicated to a specific species of Pokémon in Pokémon GO‘s Spotlight Hour. All the way from Route 1 in Kanto, Pidgey is this week’s featured Pokémon. Whether you need a refresher or this is your first pigeon rodeo, this guide contains everything you need to know about Pidgey Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Pidgey Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

Pidgey Spotlight Hour will take place on February 7, 2023, from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, local time. The Spotlight Bonus is double evolution XP, making this the perfect time to evolve the Pokémon patiently waiting in your Box.

We recommend popping on a Lucky Egg and catching as many Pidgey as you can during the hour. As it only costs 12 Candy to evolve Pidgey into Pidgeotto, mass-evolving Pidgey can net you some decent XP. Just don’t forget to make room for all the Pokéballs you’re going to need, especially if you plan to use an auto-catcher.

Spotlight Hour occurs every Tuesday at the same time with rotating bonuses every week. Don’t forget to regularly check our Pokémon GO guides to keep up to date on the latest Spotlight Hours and events.

Can Pidgey Be Shiny In Pokémon GO?

Pidgey can be shiny in Pokémon GO. According to third-party data from The Silph Road, Pidgey has a base shiny rate of 1 in 500. Unlike Community Days and most events, Spotlight Hours do not increase the shiny rate of their featured Pokémon.

Shiny Pidgey can be identified by its light-gold coloring, swapping its pink feet and beak for a bright yellow hue. Its color scheme stays consistent throughout its evolutions, though Mega Pidgeot gains purple tips on its wings and tail.

Like all shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO, a short animation of flashing stars will play as soon as the Pokémon is tapped on. An icon displaying three stars will also appear above its CP on the catching screen.

Is Pidgey Worth It? — Perfect IV Stats in Pokémon GO

While Pidgey itself could be knocked over with one of its own feathers, Mega Pidgeot is one of the best Flying-type attackers in the game. For Raids, Gyms, and Team Rocket battles, you’ll ideally want your Pidgey/Pidgeot to have maximum stats in Attack, Defense, and HP.

Evolving Pidgey into Pidgeotto costs 12 Candy, and then a further 50 Candy to evolve Pidgeotto into Pidgeot. Mega Pidgeot initially costs 100 Mega Energy to Mega Evolve, lowering to 20 for any further Mega Evolutions.

The best moves for Pidgeot are Gust and Brave Bird. As Gust requires an Elite TM to learn, Air Slash can serve as an excellent substitute.

Pidgey Stats

Max CP in the wild: 583

583 Max CP in the wild with Weather Boost: 632

632 Base Capture Rate: 50%

50% Buddy Walk Distance: 1 km

Pidgeot Stats

Max CP: 2,129 (3,680 as Mega Pidgeot)

2,129 (3,680 as Mega Pidgeot) Max HP: 165

165 Buddy Walk Distance: 1 km

Pokemon GO is available to play for free on Android and iOS devices.