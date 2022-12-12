Pokemon GO: Spheal Spotlight Hour – Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & Everything To Know

Gamers hoping to pad their pockets with plenty of new Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO look forward to the Spotlight Hour each week. With a new Pokemon being broadcast proudly to the world every Tuesday, it looks like the roundest boy gets the chance to become a new favorite for the team.

What makes the Spotlight Hour special, however, is the massively increased number of these Pokemon that players can find in the world. For those hoping to push these Pokemon through their paces and the evolution hierarchy, there is no better time to finally get out into the world and catch ’em all.

Pokemon GO Spheal Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

Players hoping to get their out into the world to find and capture as many Spheal as possible will need to ensure that they have set some time aside on December 13 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time. These events happen at the same time every Tuesday, with a new monster catching the spotlight every week.

For those hoping to not only capture as many of these Pokemon as possible but be rewarded for it as well, this week offers an excellent bonus. For every Pokemon that is captured, Spotlight Pokemon or otherwise, players will be able to rake in x2 Catch XP. Pushing the Trainer Level to the next chapter has never been easier.

Can Spheal Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Players hoping to add this adorable monster to their team may also be wondering if there is a chance to find a Shiny Variant out in the wild. As some Spotlight Hours have only contained the base version of a particular Pokemon, players hoping to find a new version of their favorite monster love to know before they set out on the hunt.

Thankfully, for all of the gamers hoping to add one of these monsters to their team, they’ll be able to find and catch a Shiny Spheal in the wild. With the increased number of them in the wild during this event, it helps players that are searching far and wide to finally get their hands on this particular monster.

With a completely new color, players will know if they have encountered a Shiny Spheal if they find one in the wild with a bright pink coat. Players will also know if they have found one, thanks to the flash of stars at the beginning of an encounter and an icon next to their name to showcase that they are Shiny.

Pokemon GO Spheal Perfect IV Stats

For a base-level Pokemon, Spheal can offer quite a bit to lower-level teams. With an impressive Stamina statistic, and a fair attack and defensive stat, players can utilize this small Pokemon for a fair bit of work. As players push it through the available evolution chain, they will come to find one of the most capable Ice-type Pokemon in this particular game.

Max CP: 962

Max HP: 147

Attack: 95

Defense: 90

Stamina: 172

Players hoping to showcase their new favorite monster will love to utilize the new Catch Card function that Niantic has rolled out in the previous weeks. For those players who may have found themselves burnt out on this game, the newest Mythical Wishes Season offers a fair bit of new content to help bring gamers back out into the wilds to start searching for Pokemon once more. Make sure that you’re ready to capture all of the new Research Breakthrough Pokemon for these upcoming months!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022