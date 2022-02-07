Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the chance to catch a wide amount of Legendary Pokémon, including the lake guardians Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, first introduced in the Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. With that said, we will now tell you how to catch Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Catch Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can get Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends Arceus by taking part in the game’s 21st mission ”The Plate of the Lakes”, which will only be available after you complete the game’s main story and meet Cogita as part of its first post-game mission, ”The Researcher of Myths”, which can be triggered by heading to the corps’ HQ and talking to Cyllene. After meeting Cogita, talking to her will unlock ”The Plate of the Lakes”. After unlocking the 21st mission, you can battle and catch Uxie by heading to Lake Acuity, located in the Alabaster Icelands. After catching Uxie, you can catch Mesprit by heading to Lake Verity, located n the Obisidian Fieldlands. Azelf, on the other hand, can be fought on Lake Valor, located in the Crimson Mirelands. Finding the Pokémon will not be hard as they will be waiting for you in the same places in which you met them during the main storyline.

To recap, here’s how to catch the lake guardians in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Complete the game’s main story.

Complete ”The Researcher of Myths”.

Unlock ”The Plate of the Lakes”.

Head to Lake Acuity (Uxie), Lake Verity (Mesprit), and Lake Valor (Azelf), in no specific order.

Battle and capture each area’s respective Pokémon.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2022