Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Change Shaymin Forms

Pokémon Legends: Arceus allows fans of the series to get their hands on Shaymin, as long as they have a copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. With save data from those games, the quest to catch Shaymin becomes available. While it’s unnecessary to complete the game, this Mythical Pokémon has a couple of unique traits players might want – such as the ability to change forms. Thankfully, if players have already completed the quest, it’s easy to change Shaymin forms as they please.

How to Change Shaymin Forms

When players obtain Shaymin, it will be in its Land Forme. This is what Shaymin will look like by default. In order to change it into its Sky Forme, players need to use the Gracidea on Shaymin during daytime. Thankfully, the Gracidea is automatically received during Shaymin’s quest, so players won’t need to do any further searching or grinding to change forms. It’s also an infinite-use item, so changing forms doesn’t cost anything.

Sky Forme Shaymin is a powerful Pokémon to have in your team. However, there are some limits to changing its form – unlike certain other Legendary Pokémon in this game. For one, Shaymin can only be in Sky Forme during the day. You can keep it in this form at night, but it will revert to Land Forme as soon as you enter a battle. Additionally, Shaymin will revert to Land Forme whenever it is placed in the Pastures; if you want to prevent this, just keep it in your party.

Compared to Land Forme, Sky Forme Shaymin has greater speed and attack. It also has a massive weakness to Ice, so players should avoid pitting it up against Ice-Type Pokémon like Glaceon. Regardless, Shaymin’s increased strength makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.