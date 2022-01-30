Voltorb has a new Hisuian form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but players trying to evolve this Pokemon into its usual evolved form, Electrode, may be having some trouble this time around. Like many regional variants of Pokemon, Hisuian Voltorb has a unique typing compared to its standard counterpart. Instead of being a pure Electric-type, Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass-type hybrid, which not only brings new changes to this Pokemon’s moveset, but also its method of evolution. It’s a bit harder to get an Electrode in this game. Here’s how to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to Evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In order for Voltorb to evolve in other Pokemon games, it traditionally has to reach level 30. That’s all it normally takes to get it to evolve into Electrode. However, Hisuian Voltorb plays by different rules. Because of its dual Electric/Grass typing, Hisuian Voltorb actually requires a Leaf Stone to evolve. Because of this, you can evolve Hisuian Voltorb at any level as long as you have the required item.

Leaf Stones can be acquired like most other evolution stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can check out Space Time Distortions that drop rare items, including evolution stones, or you can defeat Grass-type Pokemon in the wild and hope you get lucky. If you see piles of leaves out in the wild, you can also attack those with your Pokemon and hope you find a Leaf Stone inside.

However, the easiest and most reliable way to acquire a Leaf Stone is to purchase one with Merit Points from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. You can buy many evolution stones, including the Leaf Stone that you need, for 1000 Merit Points. That’s a lot to spend on one item, but if you’ve been keeping an eye out for dropped satchels while exploring the Hisui region, you should have a decent amount saved up.

Once you have a Leaf Stone in your possession, all you have to do is use it on a Hisuian Voltorb and it will immediately evolve into Hisuian Electrode, regardless of level. Hisuian Electrode retains the dual Electric/Grass typing, so this Pokemon doesn’t lose its unique regional trait when it evolves. It’s actually quite a unique type combination, making Hisuian Electrode a great fit for any Pokemon Legends: Arceus team. At the very least, it puts you one step closer to completing your Pokedex.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.