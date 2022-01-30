Pokémon Legends Arceus – How to Get Merit Points

One of the newest features in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the ability to get Merit Points. Like the Battle Points of previous entries, Merit Points are separate from your main currency and can be used to purchase special items. These items include Water Stones, Metal Coats, and even the brand-new Linking Cord. Obtaining Merit Points isn’t the easiest task, but it’s relatively simple once you figure it out.

How to Get Merit Points

Merit points are tied to a new mechanic known as Lost & Found. By staying connected through the Internet, you can find the lost satchels of other players that blacked out during their excursions. After picking these satchels up, head into the Communications menu and choose Lost & Found to claim your Merit Points. You’ll also receive an extra reward based on what items were in the satchel, such as potions or stardust.

Where to Use Merit Points

Merit Points can be turned in at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Head there and choose the option “I want to get items” to see everything you can purchase. While basic Poké Balls and Rare Candies can be found at the Trading Post, players should try and save up the points they have to purchase evolution items instead. These can end up being extremely rare, so taking advantage of Merit Points to get your hands on them will be highly useful.

Thankfully, none of the items purchased with Merit Points require you to obtain them in this way. Even items like the Linking Cord can be found through Space-Time Distortions, though it might take a bit of time to find them.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.