Trainers exploring the Hisui Region are eager to fill out their Pokedex, but will need to fulfill certain conditions to evolve their Pokemon in order to evolve. One such condition is using a Water Stone on an Eevee to evolve into a Vaporeon. This can be done at any level from there on so long as you’ve improved your friendship with them by having them help you harvest materials such as berries from trees, or mining ore. This is a guide on Where to Get the Water Stone in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus – Where to Get Water Stone

Much like how you can obtain the Metal Coat and Linking Cord, you’ll be able to purchase the Water Stone as early on as in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points (MP). You can raise your MP rather easily by going to your Communication menu (Press ‘Up’ on the D-Pad, ZR until you get to the Wi-Fi symbol) and complete Lost & Found quests by tracking down satchels in their listed locations. Once you get enough MP you can go to the Trading Post, state that you want to trade, and buy the Water Stone from the Item Exchange, after which you can get to evolving!

You’ll also be able to find the Water Stone through means such as randomly spotting them in Space-Time Distortions, Digging for rare items with your Ursaluna Mount or simply by breaking down rocks in the open areas. This item has an interesting distinction in that of the Pokemon that normally use it to evolve in previous generations, only Eevee is present in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

To summarize, you can find or buy the Water Stone by the following means:

Purchasing at the Trading Post for 1,000 MP

Searching Space-Time Distortions

Digging with Ursaluna

Breaking down rocks

This concludes our guide on Where to Get the Water Stone in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Be sure to check out our many guides below for helpful tips on your adventures!