Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Shiny Charm

Pokémon Legends Arceus gives it’s player the chance to catch shiny variants of many of the Pokémon in the game, but finding the variant versions is, in true Pokémon fashion, an extremely rare occurrence. With that said, the game offers, for those looking to get the shiny version of all their favorite Pokémon, a way to increase the rate at which the encounters may happen, but getting the item is not an easy feat. Now, to help you get both the item and your favorite Shiny Pokémon as fast as possible here’s how to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends Arceus by visiting Professor Laventon in the Galaxy Hall after completing the Hisui Pokédex and reaching research level 10 in all of its 242 entries, as doing so will prompt him to give you the Shiny Charm during a celebratory cutscene. With that said, you can raise your research level fast by completing Research Tasks, such as battling with the said Pokémon on the field, catching them without being noticed, leveling them up, evolving them, defeating them, as well as using specific moves against them, among many other tasks. It’s also worth pointing out that completing the tasks marked with two white arrows will reward you with more points, so you might want to prioritize them during your quest to reach research level 10.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2022