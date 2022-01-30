Pokémon Legends Arceus – How to Heal

Battles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be exceedingly tough. Thanks to more difficult challenges, including Alpha Pokémon and Noble Pokémon, players will likely take heavy damage throughout the entire game. Because of this, it’s prudent to learn how to heal both your own Pokémon and yourself.

How to Heal Pokémon

Thankfully, healing Pokémon is a very simple task. While out on excursions, players can choose to heal their Pokémon for free with the following options:

Return to Jubilife Village.

Store damaged Pokémon in the Pastures.

Rest at base camps by talking to the Galaxy Member or using the tent.

While these options can be time-consuming if used in succession, no items are required to heal Pokémon this way. If you want to heal them out in the field, your best bet is to use potions and revives. These can be crafted from different materials, so you don’t always need to spend your hard-earned money on them.

How to Restore Your Own Health

If you get attacked out in the field, you’ll lose health as well. This is shown by the screen’s borders turning black, eventually becoming red when you’ve taken enough damage. You can’t use items to restore your health; instead, it will be restored automatically as long as you aren’t being targeted by wild Pokémon. You’ll need to get away from those Pokémon first, though; be sure to dodge their attacks so you don’t end up taking further damage.

As long as you’re in a battle, your player character will not take damage. You might fall over when hit by certain attacks, but only Pokémon will take damage from them. Additionally, you can rest at camps to speed up the healing process; if you have some damaged Pokémon with you, you’ll be knocking out two birds with one stone!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.