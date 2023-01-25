Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet-Avalugg-Weakness-and-Best-Counters

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is home to hundreds of Pokémon you’ll come face to face with in battle at some point during your adventure. Some of these are going to be significantly easier to battle, like Lechonk, Fidough, or any other starting zone Pokémon. However, as you begin to explore the different biomes and areas of Paldea, you’ll start to face some sizable competition, and you’ll be given more of a run for your money. Avalugg is one of the many strong, ice-type Pokémon you’re bound to face during your time with the game, so it’s best to go into a battle knowing which Pokémon are strong against this glacier-like beast.

Best Counters for Avalugg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Avalugg is an entirely ice-type Pokémon, it’s much easier to identify a weakness than if you were against a Pokémon with a dual-typing. There are four types that can land a super effective hit against Avalugg, so you have ample opportunity to build a team around ice-type weaknesses. The following list shows each type super effective against Avalugg and fellow ice-type Pokemon.

Steel

Rock

Fighting

Fire

If you selected Fuecoco, there’s a high chance you’ll have evolved your starter by the time you find and face Avalugg, and Skeledirge is an incredibly strong fire-type Pokémon. In addition, a Pokémon like Tinkaton could be a valuable addition to your party due to its Fairy and Steel typing. However, it’s important to note that Ice-Type Pokémon are strong against dragon, flying, grass, and ground-type Pokémon, which is worth considering if you’re bringing a dual-type Pokémon into battle. Although it’s an entirely ice-type Pokémon, there is a chance that Avalugg may also know water moves, which is another thing to consider if your active Pokémon is fire-type since it could be detrimental to your HP.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023