Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Pikachu 7-Star Tera Raid Event Start Time, Tera Type, Everything We Know

7-Star Tera Raids have been a gateway for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to have an opportunity to face species not native to Paldea, such as Cinderace, Charizard, and Greninja. But the newest addition to the mix is a familiar face to players old and new, but with a unique tera type to make it a beast on the battlefield.

The Pikachu Tera Raid might come as a surprise to veteran Paldea explorers since the species isn’t too hard to come across while you visit the different towns and provinces across the map, but to many, this Tera Raid event might be a beneficial way to train up a beast of a party Pokemon. So, if you want to participate in the Pikachu Tera Raid event, read on to learn everything you need to know.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pikachu Tera Raid Event

From February 24 to February 27, players around Paldea can encounter a Mightiest Mark Pikachu through black crystals. This event will offer a 7-star difficulty, similar to the recent Greninja event, so despite Pikachu’s popularity and lovable nature, it’ll be sure to put up a fight against any unsuspecting trainer.

During this event, the Pikachu will host a water Tera Type, which is unusual for an electric Pokemon and acts as a subtle nod toward the Surfing Pikachu slice of Pokemon History, despite the species being able to learn Surf via TM since Sword and Shield. Generally, Pikachu isn’t a species you’d expect to see within these Tera Raid events since it spawns naturally in Paldea, but its Tera Type alone makes it worth facing.

However, unlike your standard Tera Raid events, players can only catch one Mightiest Mark Pikachu, yet you can face the Pokemon the entire weekend to make the most of the raids awards. In addition to Pikachu, Lucario and Bronzong will be available through 4 and 5-star Tera Raids while the event is active for anyone who isn’t quite satisfied catching only one event Pokemon.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023