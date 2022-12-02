PSA: Shiny Flutter Mane Exploit Is Easy To Perform With A Specific Sandwich

Players hoping to add the perfect Dragon Killer to their team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have more of a reason than ever to start working on their culinary skills. With the help of the perfect sandwich and a specific time of day, players can exploit the game into only spawning Shiny Flutter Mane within the walls of Area Zero.

However, there are a few things that need to be done in preparation for this activity, so let’s grab all of our condiments and throw the perfect picnic, as we prepare to descend deep into the depths of the Crater of Paldea on the hunt for this excellent Fairly/Ghost-type Pokemon and their Shiny Form!

How To Get Guaranteed Shiny Flutter Mane In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few things that players will need to ensure before jumping into this Shiny Hunt for one of the strongest Paradox Pokemon in the newest Pokemon titles. Ensuring that they are playing a copy of Pokemon Scarlet is the first thing, as this monster is only able to spawn within this specific version. The next thing they will need to do is check the time of day.

Players will want to make their way to Area Zero, which is available by completing the 3 main storylines that these titles have to offer. After they have checked their map and ensured that they are out during the Daytime, they can begin preparing the ultimate Shiny Hunting Sandwich.

Players hoping to exploit this Shiny glitch will need to prepare a Level 3 Encounter sandwich, which does require using Salty Herba Mystica. These special ingredients are only dropped after playing through 5 & 6 Star Raids, so make sure to check the Ingredients tab in the Bag before jumping down into the depths below.

After ensuring that you have the proper amount of Herba Mystica, these are the Ingredients and Sandwiches players will be able to create using Creative Mode to ensure this exploit goes off without a hitch:

Level Three Fairy Encounter Sandwich

Tomato

Salty Herba Mystica x2

Level Three Ghost Encounter Sandwich

Red Onion

Salty Herba Mystica x2

Either of these sandwiches will work, as it will cause the game to stop spawning any monster besides Flutter Mane. Make sure to turn off Autosave and create a Hard Save before creating these sandwiches, and then enter into Area Zero.

Players will want to use the Warp Pad in the center of the room and make their way to Research Station #4. Upon making their way outside of this research station, players will want to jump down to the bottom of the pit and make their way north. They’ll soon be greeted with an area of water and crystals, and this is where the Shiny Flutter Mane will begin to spawn.

Once players have made their way to this location, they may notice that there are no Pokemon around. That’s because the game is only rendering Flutter Mane, and at that, only the Shiny Variants. As players begin to move around this area, the only monsters that they will see will be these special monsters.

This exploit is confirmed to be working on Version 1.1.0, as well as previous versions. No matter if players are trying to find the perfect monster to bring to the 7 Star Charizard Raids, or just happen to love this particular line of Paradox Pokemon, having a way to find a special shiny is always fun. Especially when it’s this easy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022